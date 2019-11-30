|
|
Lucy Davis
Knoxville - Lucy Davis, age 92 was born July 10, 1927, passed away November 27, 2019. She worked for Tennessee Department of Human Services for 25 years. Preceded in death by husband, George Marshall Davis, daughter, Kelly Jean Dailey, sons George Marshall Davis, Jr. and Victor Mitchell Davis. Survivors, daughters, Elaine Steele and Natalia Underwood (George), grandchildren, Maureska Steele, Shanti Davis, Nadia Underwood, Tenaya Jones and Kadia Crowley (Patrick), a host of great grandchildren, cousins and other relatives. Memorial service 6:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, Rev. Richard Brown, Jr. and Rev. Larry Robinson officiating. Family will receive friends 5 to 6 pm at Payne Avenue Baptist Church, 2714 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914. Online condolences can be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019