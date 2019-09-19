|
Lucy Hatmaker (Proffitt) Farrar
Monument, CO - Oct 5, 1936 - Sept. 17, 2019
Born in Knoxville, TN and lived in Maryville, Bristol TN, Saudi Arabia, London, England and in Monument, CO for the past 33 years. While in Maryville, she taught speech and coached the debate team at Maryville College, was a founding board member of the Appalachian Ballet Company, President of the Junior Chilhowee Club, and active in local theater.
She was a generous and caring mother, sister, and grandmother. Lucy supported many charities and people in need throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her son Robert D. Proffitt, Jr., brother Tom Hatmaker (Maryville, TN), and former husband Arthur Bushore (Bristol, TN).
Lucy is survived by husband of 36 years, Charles R. Farrar and her children Karen and grandson Austin (Monument, CO), Stephen and wife Arnita, granddaughters Layla and Maya (Cupertino, CA), Kevin and wife Kimberly, grandson Kevin and granddaughter Kelsey (Maryville, TN), former daughter-in-law Connie Proffitt Salazar and granddaughter Megan Proffitt Hadden (Broomfield, CO) sister Libby Cothern and husband Garnett (White House, TN), and former husband Dr. Robert D. Proffitt (Maryville, TN).
The family is having a private gathering in Monument, CO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pike's Peak Hospice, 2550 Tenderfoot Hill Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 or ALS Association : RMC, 10855 Dover St., Suite 500, Westminister, CO 80021.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019