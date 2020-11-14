Lucy Simmons Rushing
Maryville - Lucy Simmons Rushing was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on January 30 1938, and died in Maryville, Tennessee on November 13, 2020.
Lucy loved and was dearly loved by her family and friends. Survivors include her beloved husband of 61 years, Stan Rushing, daughters Beth Rushing (Michael Gass) and Sandra Hall (George), grandchildren Becca Balmes (Gabriel), Melissa Rushing (Morgan Bowser), Lesley Smith (Andrew), and Andrew Hall (Daniela Cortes Rameriz), great grandchildren Asher, Noah, Katie, and Eli Balmes, and her siblings Jane Ellen Rawdon (Mike) and Frank Simmons (Karen). She is predeceased by her parents Grady and Frances Simmons, sister Sara Hillman, and brother-in-law Byrd Hillman.
Lucy graduated from Mississippi College and earned her master's degree at the University of Tennessee. She taught in a variety of schools in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Tennessee, worked for several state agencies in Mississippi, and retired from Hinds Community College.
Lucy was a member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, and was a dedicated volunteer with the New Providence Community Benefit Sale and the Blount County Library. She was a kind and generous friend and community member.
Special thanks to the staff at Asbury Place of Maryville and UT Hospice. The family is especially grateful for the compassionate care given by Carissa Richmond of UT Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church (https://newprovidencepres.org/
) or the Hospice Promise Foundation (4435 Valley View Drive, Suite 104, Knoxville TN 37917).
A private service will be held, with a memorial celebration planned for a time when we can safely gather.
Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.