Luella "Terry" Crabtree
Knoxville - Luella Marie "Terry" Crabtree, 88, of Knoxville passed away on January 14, 2020. Terry was born on March 26, 1931 in Duluth, MN and moved away to Oak Ridge with her family in 1944. She was a faithful member of First Apostolic Church of Knoxville. She loved creating silk flower arrangements and blessed many family and friends with them. She was a strong, loving devoted wife and mother. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Clara Nygard and her brother, Mike Nygard. She is survived by her devoted husband, Larry Bruce Crabtree; her five children, Steven Henegar (Deb) of Clinton, Karen (Joe) Peccia of Portland, OR, Janet Forman (Rick) of Farragut, Carla McCarty (Edward) of Knoxville and Natalie Smith (Scott) of Knoxville, and step-son, Mark Crabtree of Knoxville. She is also survived by her sister, Donna Oakley (Merrill) of Merritt Island, FL, eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm - 7:00pm, Monday, January 20, 2020 with funeral services to follow at First Apostolic Church of Knoxville, 5020 Pleasant Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN 37912 with Bishop Billy McCool and Pastor Mark McCool officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm for an interment service in the chapel of Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Berry Highland Memorial is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences made be left to the family at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020