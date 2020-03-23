|
Lula Ann Carden Cate Pulliam Martin
Knoxville - Lula Ann Carden Cate Pulliam Martin, age 79, of Knoxville, Tennessee died peacefully at home on March 21, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1940 in Lake City, TN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Gertrude Carden of Lake City, Tennessee and her sister Dorothy Henderson of Sautee, Georgia.Survivors include her husband, Jim Martin of Knoxville; three children, Darryl Cate of Novato, CA, Bruce Cate of Nashville, TN, and Pam Tucker (Greg) of Birmingham, AL; two grandsons who were the love of her life, Andrew Tucker (Hannah) of Birmingham, AL and Alex Tucker of Birmingham, AL; two sisters, Louise Egner of Clinton, and Betty Taylor of Knoxville, and two children who loved her very much, Angel Jimenez and Stephanie Ortega of Novato, CA.Lula never met a stranger and loved being around people. She worked in several customer service related positions, most recently as a bank teller at the TVA Credit Union prior to her retirement. However, her most cherished role was being Nana. She was a longtime member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Halls and is currently a member at Smithwood Baptist Church in Fountain City. As a girl, she performed gospel music with her sisters, and performed with the Everly Brothers and Archie Campbell, with whom she had a lifetime friendship. Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN will be open for limited viewing on Monday March 23 from 10:30 am until 5:00 pm. A private graveside service will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , alztennessee.org or .
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020