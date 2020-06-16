Lula Plummer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lula Plummer

Strawberry Plains - Lula Mae "Sis" Whittaker Plummer - age 85 of Strawberry Plains passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was lovingly called "Grandmommie" by family and friends. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Fred "Bud" Plummer, Jr.; infant daughter, Martha Ellen Plummer; father, Arlie Whittaker; mother and father, Lillian Burnett Whittaker Ford and Horace Ford; and brothers, Bob Whittaker and George Ford. Survived by children, Cheryl and Terry Stiles, Pam and Mike Cash, all of Strawberry Plains, and Fred III and Pam Plummer of Maryville; grandchildren, Heather and Clint Crouch of Port Orange, FL , Sarah and Wes Naill of Knoxville, Whitney and Anthony Bagwell of Corryton, Seth Plummer of Maryville, Mike and Becky Cash of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Dean Crouch, Leeann Crouch, Lila Naill, Jasmine Bagwell, Trey Cash, and Tyler Cash; sisters, Barbara Ford Kennedy and Mary Ford Godfrey; "special daughter and son-in-law", Pat Laymon and Joe Mills; and several friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to her caregivers in these last several months, Tammy Jones, Jeannie Grubbs, Jill Bailey and Linda Aaron. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Maxey officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family asks to be respectful of social distancing, and all in attendance please wear masks. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved