Lula Plummer
Strawberry Plains - Lula Mae "Sis" Whittaker Plummer - age 85 of Strawberry Plains passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was lovingly called "Grandmommie" by family and friends. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Fred "Bud" Plummer, Jr.; infant daughter, Martha Ellen Plummer; father, Arlie Whittaker; mother and father, Lillian Burnett Whittaker Ford and Horace Ford; and brothers, Bob Whittaker and George Ford. Survived by children, Cheryl and Terry Stiles, Pam and Mike Cash, all of Strawberry Plains, and Fred III and Pam Plummer of Maryville; grandchildren, Heather and Clint Crouch of Port Orange, FL , Sarah and Wes Naill of Knoxville, Whitney and Anthony Bagwell of Corryton, Seth Plummer of Maryville, Mike and Becky Cash of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Dean Crouch, Leeann Crouch, Lila Naill, Jasmine Bagwell, Trey Cash, and Tyler Cash; sisters, Barbara Ford Kennedy and Mary Ford Godfrey; "special daughter and son-in-law", Pat Laymon and Joe Mills; and several friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to her caregivers in these last several months, Tammy Jones, Jeannie Grubbs, Jill Bailey and Linda Aaron. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Maxey officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family asks to be respectful of social distancing, and all in attendance please wear masks. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.