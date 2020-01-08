Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Resources
More Obituaries for Luther Hackler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luther Aaron "Luke" Hackler Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luther Aaron "Luke" Hackler Jr. Obituary
Luther "Luke" Aaron Hackler, Jr.

Knoxville - Luther "Luke" Aaron Hackler Jr., age 80, went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 6th at his residence in Knoxville, TN. Luther was a faithful member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. He loved life, family and friends.

Luther was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma and Aaron Hackler and sister, Frona Carroll.

Luther is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lola Hackler; daughter, Janet Henderson and husband, Gareth of Knoxville; grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Grace, Sam, Easton, and Gemma; sons, Steve Hackler and wife, Lynette of Knoxville; granddaughters, Logan, Lauren and MaKenna; Jeff Hackler of Knoxville, grandchildren, Levi and Lilly; Jeremy Dickenson and wife,

Buffi of Knoxville, and their sons, Braiden Hudson and Landry Dickenson; sister, Hellen Dutton and Husband, Ken of Williamsburg, KY.; brothers, John Hackler and wife, Bernice of Knoxville, Homer Hackler and wife, Polly of Jellico; and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Receiving of friends will be held Friday, January 10th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Callahan Road Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -