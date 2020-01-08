|
|
Luther "Luke" Aaron Hackler, Jr.
Knoxville - Luther "Luke" Aaron Hackler Jr., age 80, went to be with the Lord Monday, Jan. 6th at his residence in Knoxville, TN. Luther was a faithful member of Callahan Road Baptist Church. He loved life, family and friends.
Luther was preceded in death by his mother and father, Thelma and Aaron Hackler and sister, Frona Carroll.
Luther is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lola Hackler; daughter, Janet Henderson and husband, Gareth of Knoxville; grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Grace, Sam, Easton, and Gemma; sons, Steve Hackler and wife, Lynette of Knoxville; granddaughters, Logan, Lauren and MaKenna; Jeff Hackler of Knoxville, grandchildren, Levi and Lilly; Jeremy Dickenson and wife,
Buffi of Knoxville, and their sons, Braiden Hudson and Landry Dickenson; sister, Hellen Dutton and Husband, Ken of Williamsburg, KY.; brothers, John Hackler and wife, Bernice of Knoxville, Homer Hackler and wife, Polly of Jellico; and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren. Receiving of friends will be held Friday, January 10th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Callahan Road Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Saturday at New Gray Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020