Luther Wade Brackins, age 85 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge.
Luther was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Parlie Wilson Brackins, son, Mike Brackins, brothers, Donald, Doyle, Dee, David, Eugene, and Woody Brackins, sister, Jo Richardson.
Survivors: Wife: Faye McFalls Brackins; Daughter: Kathy Brackins; Sons and Daughters-in-law: Jeff and Pam Brackins, Phillip and Debbie Brackins, and Corey and Jazmin Hawks; Grandchildren: Kayla Watts and husband Torey, Molly Lyon and husband Fuller, Mindy Brackins, Sarah Brackins, Luke Calloway and Jennifer Bullen and husband Tommy, Alex Hawks, Lucas Hawks, and Ana Rose Hawks; Great Grandchildren: Tucker Watts, Kinsley Watts, Brooklyn Lyon, Madison Bullen, Jack, Hank, and Beau Calloway; Brother and Sister-in-law: Ted and Mary Jane Brackins; Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Erma and Hugh Smelcer, Phyllis and Bill Arnold Sisters-in-law: Cheri Brackins, Joyce Brackins and Leah Brackins; Brother-in-law: Jim Richardson; Numerous nieces and nephews; Special Friends: Burl and Marie Cook
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church-Pigeon Forge, General Fund or to the Pigeon Forge Baptist Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 98, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868-0098
The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Sunday with funeral service following at 4 PM at First Baptist Church, Pigeon Forge with Rev. Toby Shedd and Rev. Joel Ogle officiating. Interment 11 AM Monday in Pigeon Forge Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Cook officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020