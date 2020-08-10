Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn
Harriman - Rev. Luther Dwain Dunn, age 91, of Harriman went home to be with his Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born February 27, 1929 in Baileyton, Tennessee and worked as a mechanical engineer for several years at Inland Steel Mill. He was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where he attended as long as his health permitted. Dwain was a wonderful singer and had also pastored several churches in Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee. Dwain lived on the lake and enjoyed fishing with his loving wife, Margie. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Dunn; parents, John & Rowena Dunn; brother, Carl Dunn; and one infant sister.
SURVIVORS; Loving wife of 71 years, Margie Dunn of Harriman; Children, Jonathan (Jon) Dunn & wife, Amy of Knoxville, Sally Freese & the late, Gene Freese of Harriman; Grandchildren, Cena Lamb, Celese & Steve Bailey, Amanda Holly; Great-grandchildren, Neyland Bailey, Henley Bailey, Nolan Holly; Brothers-in-law, Jerry Bishop of Knoxville, Dean Bishop of Kingston, Greg Bishop of Louisville, James Henry Bishop of Lenoir City; Sisters-in-law, Nannie Gordon & husband, Don of LaVerne; Jane Thomason & husband, Frank of Huntsville, AL; and a host of extended family and dear friends who will miss him greatly.
The family will receive friends 12:00 - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net
. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.