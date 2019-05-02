|
|
Luther Eugene Barbra
Knoxville, TN
Barbra, Luther Eugene, age 83, South Knoxville, passed away April 29, 2019 at UT Medical Center. He was a member of Hendron's United Methodist Church and was a retired manager with A & P Food Stores. Luther was a skilled craftsman building dulcimers, other instruments, toys and walking sticks. Luther was an accomplished musician and could play many instruments and taught many others to play. He was a 1954 graduate of Young High School working extra hours to graduate early. He was a problem solver and could repair most engines or mechanical items. He was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed reading, gardening, fishing, cooking. He loved to golf and fly small aircraft often reading to keep current with new technology in aviation. Luther was a life long learner and teacher of life's lessons and to enjoy the small things in life. He was a devoted son, husband, father, papaw, and uncle and enjoyed spending time with family. He was a nurturing father and showed his love for his wife and children. He was unselfish and forgiving. Luther was a kind sweet man a blessing and treasure. He was a man of faith and modeled his faith to his children. Preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Lee Miller Barbra; parents, Theodore Taft Barbra and Edna Magnolia Haun Barbra; daughter, Janice Kay Miller Bhatia; sister, Bettie Ruth Barbra Stansberry; brother-in-law, Robert Stansberry. He is survived by daughters, Gina Renee Barbra and friend, Nancy Mohrlyn, Tracy Lee Barbra Shelley and husband, Douglas; two of his wife's siblings who he lovingly raised as his own, James Mitchell Miller, Pamela Jane Miller; son-in-law, Yusuf Bhatia; grandchildren, Daisy and David Ehrenshaft, Joshua Lee Miller, Courtney Seals, Sarah Elizabeth Miller Dalton, Elias Leon Dann and wife, Jessica, Moriah McRae, Alexander Bhatia and wife, Neha, Jenab Bhatia and husband Ryan Staupe; great grandchildren, Isaiah Tinker, Juliana and Priscilla Ehrenshaft, Tiffani and Trey Curtis, Abigail Lee Dalton, Christian Dalton, Ezekiel and Asher Dann; several great great grandchildren; brother, William Andrew Barbara; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Berry Chapel. Interment to follow at Berry Highland South Cemetery. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019