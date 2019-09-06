Services
Asheville, NC - Luther "Paul" Foster, 89, of Asheville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Flesher's Fairview Health & Retirement Center.

A native of Knoxville, TN, Paul was a son of the late Clyde Clayton Foster and Lucy Mae Dalton Foster Eller. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lois Foster.

Mr. Foster was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked as a branch manager for Westinghouse/Wesco Electric Supply Co. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He was also a member of the Baneberry Mens Association, White Pine United Methodist Church, and was involved at West Asheville Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Sellers (Reggie); sons, Randy Foster and Barry Foster (Susan); seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Thomas Edward Foster (Anna Ruth).

A gathering for friends and family will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue, followed by a brief memorial service at 5:00 p.m.

Paul's family would like to thank the staffs of CarePartners and especially Flesher's Fairview Health & Retirement Center for the excellent care and compassion they showed to him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Tee www.thefirsttee.org, to https://www.stjude.org/, or to a .

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 6, 2019
