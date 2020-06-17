Luther Jack Hopson
Knoxville - Luther Jack Hopson, age 102, of Knoxville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord, Monday, June 15, 2020. Luke was raised on a farm in rural Grainger County along with seven brothers and sisters. He served in the US Navy during WW II as a gunner on a US merchant ship. He was a dedicated servant to Jesus Christ and his home church Friendly Chapel Baptist. He was employed with over 40 years of service at the Alcoa Aluminum Company of America.
Preceded in death by his wife Gladys. He is survived by his sons, Don (wife Nancy) and Larry (wife Cindy); grandchildren, Don II, Phillip (wife Tamara), Karen (husband Jeremy), Laura (husband Kerry) and Drew. He leaves behind a wonderful family he dearly loved including many great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church, 6337 Rudder Rd. Knoxville, TN 37920.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa. The family will receive friends at the graveside prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am. Full military honors will be provided at the graveside. Friends may also stop by Berry funeral home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., to pay their respects on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00am until 4:00pm. The graveside service will be streamed live on the Berry Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.