Luther Rudd, Jr.
Newport - Luther F. Rudd, Jr., age 71, of Newport went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019 at U T Medical Center. He attended Parrottsville United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther, Sr. and Willie Bell Rudd; son, Chris Rudd, brother, David Rudd and Michael Ball; and sisters, Gloria Baugh and Melba Ball. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Christy Rudd of Newport; son, Jeffrey Rudd of Knoxville; daughter, Holly Holt of Newport; brothers, Steve (Debbie) Rudd of Powell, Tennessee and Tommy (Pam) Rudd of Marlboro, Massachusetts; sisters, Pat Rodenborn of Powell, Tennessee, Mary Ann (George) Byrum of Knoxville and Peggy Worley of Bean Station, Tennessee; grandchildren, Austin Rudd, Krista Rudd and Hayley Holt; great-grandchild, Kinsley Budensiek of Knoxville; and several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home with Rev. Gene Barker officiating. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday prior to funeral service. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019