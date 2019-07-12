|
|
Reverend Luther Vineyard Cox
Maynardville - Reverend Luther Vineyard Cox - age 93 of Maynardville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was a lifelong member and former pastor of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Luther was retired from Dempster Brothers and was a United States Army Veteran serving in World II.
Luther is preceded in death by his parents, William David and Minnie (Wolfenbarger) Cox; sisters, Ruby Buckner, Cuba Wilson and Georgia Grizzard; brothers, John, J. Will, Willie David and Charles Cox. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen Cox; daughters, Brenda (Donnie) Irick, Linda (Bob) Cole, Trisha (Steve) Browning, Sherry (Kyle) DeMarcus and Sheila (C. G.) Dyer; son, Mike (Kathy) Cox; grandchildren, Kris, Stephanie, Eric, Alyssa, Shawnda, Benji Brandi, Adam, Allison, Ashley and Jessica; eighteen great grandchildren; many other family members and friends; and special caregivers, Ruby, Georgia and Rhenea.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bryan Cooke, Reverend Albert Foust and Reverend Fred Goodson officiating. Interment will follow in Cox Cemetery, Hickory Valley Road, Maynardville. The family request memorial donations be made to Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Christine Kiser, 162 Oakland Road, Maynardville, TN 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Reverend Luther Cox. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 12, 2019