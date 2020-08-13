Luther Willis Moore



Luther Willis Moore, age 67, departed this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born in Knoxville, TN to Albert and Lucille Moore.



He served in the Navy during the Vietnam War as a medic. He was a truck driver and drove for Crete Carriers Corporation for over 20 years. Luther was a strong-willed, intelligent and giving man.



He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Moore and Lucille Moore-King and brother Thomas Odell Moore. He is survived by his nephew, Antonio Moore; nieces, Lakeysha (John) Ghosten and Nikki (Shaun) Faulkner, a host of great nephews and nieces, and a host of cousins. He will be fondly remembered by special friends, Tiffany Denise and Jamie Mills; and other friends.



Mr. Moore will lie-in-state on Tuesday August 18, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. There will be a Graveside Service on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Pastor John Ghosten officiating. The family and friends will meet at Unity Mortuary on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to proceed to the Cemtery. Face masks and social distancing will be Mandated. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









