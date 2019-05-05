|
|
Lydia Mae Fulton
Knoxville, TN
Lydia Mae Fulton departed this life May 1, 2019 at North Haven nursing home.
She was a widow of the late Bun Fulton.
Former member of Tabernacle Church.
Survived by devoted daughter, Barbara Nero; sisters, Pauline McClellan, Ollie Pearl Browner, Floetta Anderson brothers; James Arthur Frazier, Curtis Wilmer Bailey; Curtis Wilmer Frazier III; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Tuesday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.
Interment, Sherwood Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019