Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Lydia Mae Fulton Obituary
Lydia Mae Fulton

Knoxville, TN

Lydia Mae Fulton departed this life May 1, 2019 at North Haven nursing home.

She was a widow of the late Bun Fulton.

Former member of Tabernacle Church.

Survived by devoted daughter, Barbara Nero; sisters, Pauline McClellan, Ollie Pearl Browner, Floetta Anderson brothers; James Arthur Frazier, Curtis Wilmer Bailey; Curtis Wilmer Frazier III; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Tuesday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Dr. Harold A. Middlebrook, Officiating.



Interment, Sherwood Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
