Lynda Ruland Elder
Knoxville - Elder, Lynda Ruland - age 71, of Knoxville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Lynda was born in Scranton, PA but grew up in Houston, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart and moved to Knoxville in 1983. Lynda was a servant of others first and foremost, she dedicated her time and energy in ministries in and around Knoxville. She worked in administration at both Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church and Joni and Friends, where she also served on the Board of Directors. Lynda started the deaf ministry at Cedar Sprints and was a key member of the Buddy Blast ministry there as well. In more recent years she spent her time with the Smoky Mountain service dogs organization. Lynda was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Elder. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Brewer and husband Peter; son, Joe Elder and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Sarah and Rachel Rice, and Hannah and Evan Elder; brothers, Joe Ruland and wife Mori, Thomas (Kit) Ruland and wife Brigid. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Lynda's name to either Cedar Springs Presbyterian Mission Fund, 9132 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923, or Joni and Friends, Knoxville, 410 South Northshore Dr., Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com