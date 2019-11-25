|
Lynda Tallent
Knoxville - Lynda C. Tallent - age 63 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Of the Baptist faith. She was a bookkeeper for many years. Survived by husband, John Tallent; daughter, Sarah Ann (Adam) Penny; granddaughter, Jade Michele Penny; sister, Crystal (Steve) Lambdin; brother, Perry (Deidra) Caldwell; and several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Joey Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thorn Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019