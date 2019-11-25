Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Tallent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Tallent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Tallent Obituary
Lynda Tallent

Knoxville - Lynda C. Tallent - age 63 of Knoxville passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Of the Baptist faith. She was a bookkeeper for many years. Survived by husband, John Tallent; daughter, Sarah Ann (Adam) Penny; granddaughter, Jade Michele Penny; sister, Crystal (Steve) Lambdin; brother, Perry (Deidra) Caldwell; and several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Joey Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thorn Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -