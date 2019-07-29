|
Lynn Allen Shular
Knoxville - Lynn Allen Shular, age 83, of Knoxville, passed away on July 27, 2019 at Shannondale Health Care Center. He was a lifetime member of Second United Methodist Church where he was very active in the choir. He also played the clarinet and saxophone. Lynn was owner of Shular Tool Company. He was a devoted husband to Esther for 64 years. He was a private pilot and was extremely proud of the fact he passed his test with a perfect score of 100 when achieving his pilot license. He was a car enthusiast, restored old cars, loved to hunt and fish with his friends, and was an avid Vol fan. Lynn was an instigator of many schenigans throughout the years. There are lots of stories out there that will cause many laughs and great memories. He was a western square dancer until an injury sidelined him, so he became a caller for the dances. He definitely lived life to the fullest. Lynn was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Henry; and parents Ray Shular and Annie Creswell Shular. He is survived by his wife, Esther Haun Shular; son, David; granddaughter, Ashley Snipes and Waylon Snipes; grandson, Kyle Henry; great-granddaughters, Robin and Jalyn Snipes; brothers, Leslie Shular and Donald Shular; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Special thank you to the 4th floor staff at Shannondale Health Care. Family will receive friends 1-2:30pm Tuesday at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with a service to immediately follow at 2:30pm. Burial will be 11am on Wednesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Music Department at Second United Methodist Church, 1524 Western Ave Knoxville, TN 37921.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 29 to July 30, 2019