Lynn Allen "Corkey" Sowards
Knoxville - Lynn Allen "Corkey" Sowards, age 59, of Lenoir City passed away Friday afternoon, May 29 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Corkey was of the Baptist faith. He was a former employee of Matlock Tire Service. Corkey enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Winford Sowards Sr. and Edith Melinda Nipper Sowards; sister, Donna Charlene Sowards Davis Aldredge; nephew, Colin Davis.
Corkey is survived by his twin sister, Penny Kirk and husband William; sister, Ruby Braunm; brother, Ralph Sowards Jr; nephews, T.J. Braunm, Jason Davis, Taylor Adams.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Edgewood Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Don Hawkins officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2020.