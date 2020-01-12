Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:45 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
Lynn Beeler Obituary
Lynn Beeler

Knoxville - Lynn Keck Beeler, age 73, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was a retired LPN from St. Mary's Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, Inez and Charles Robert Keck. Survivors include husband of 45 years, Don Beeler; son, Robert Beeler; daughter, Jillian Beeler; and sister Peggy Keck. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 W. Adair Dr., Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, January, 15, 2020 at 10:45am for the 11am Graveside Service with Rev. Danny Neal officiating at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
