Lynn Collins
Greenback - Lynn Collins - age 77 of Greenback passed away peacefully in his home at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Lynn was an active farmer and retired from Collins Heat and Air.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Gardner Collins.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara McBrayer Collins; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and "Boots" Collins of Greenback; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Harold Clemmons of Knoxville; nephews, Jimmy Young and Hal Clemmons; great nephew, Kohl Clemmons along with many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, September 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Tinkham officiating. Graveside services and interment will be in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wild Mustang Reserve in Nevada or a . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019