Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Collins Obituary
Lynn Collins

Greenback - Lynn Collins - age 77 of Greenback passed away peacefully in his home at 5:55 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Lynn was an active farmer and retired from Collins Heat and Air.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Gardner Collins.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara McBrayer Collins; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and "Boots" Collins of Greenback; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Harold Clemmons of Knoxville; nephews, Jimmy Young and Hal Clemmons; great nephew, Kohl Clemmons along with many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, September 11th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Tinkham officiating. Graveside services and interment will be in the Lenoir City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wild Mustang Reserve in Nevada or a . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now