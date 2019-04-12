|
Lynn David Grubb
Knoxville, TN
Lynn David Grubb, age 49 of Knoxville, TN passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 4, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Lynn was born on April 1, 1970 in Fort Wayne, IN to Bobby Ray and Marie Ann Grubb. Lynn was the manager of Mighty Muffler and Brake Center in Knoxville and was diligently dedicated to his job. He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church where he served a mighty GOD with all his praise. Lynn was a special person, he had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone at any given time.
Lynn was preceded in death by his mother Marie Ann Tatro Grubb. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sandra Marie Derrick Grubb: Children, Dallas (Krysten Barrera) Grubb and Darrian (Michael Smith) Grubb: He was especially proud to be Pop Pop to his grandson, Braxtyn Barrera, and was anxiously awaiting for the arrival of his second grandchild "his baby bean Smith" due in September all of Knoxville: Father and step mother, Bobby and Brenda Grubb of Blaine:
Mother-in-Law, Janeice Derrick of Athens: Brothers, Ricky (Teresa) Grubb of Seymour, and Scotty (Tammy) Grubb of Blaine: Sister, Shelby (Crendel) Wees of Knoxville: Brother-in-law, Troy (Amy) Derrick: Sister-in-law, Deanna (Freeland) Achilles all of Athens:
Step-Brothers, Junior (Helen), Wayne and Jeff Garrett all of Blaine: Very special friends, Donna and David Ferriss: Several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews: Lynn had many, many friends and will be missed beyond words.
Celebration of Life will be Friday, April 12th with fellowship from 5 to 5:45pm then a brief service starting at 5:45 then
continued fellowship till 7pm at Alice Bell Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Nashville. This is a charity that is very dear to the entire family. Baldwin Cremation and Mortuary Service is serving the family.
Donations may be made to:
Ronald McDonald House of Nashville
2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville TN 37212
Tel: 1-615-343-4000
Web: http://www.rmhcnashville.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019