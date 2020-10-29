1/1
Lynn Dell McKinney
Lynn Dell McKinney

Knoxville - On October 28, 2020 another angel was added to God's kingdom with the passing of Lynn Dell McKinney. Lynn was born on August 23,1945 in a log cabin on Boring Road in Concord,TN.

She is an Alumni of Farragut High School and attended business school in Knoxville. She worked at Wise Iron Works before becoming the first full time secretary for The University of Tennessee Sports Information Department under Haywood Harris and Bud Ford. She was married to George McKinney and had two sons, Randy and Mark McKinney.

Lynn was preceded in death by father, Euel Davis, mother, Kathlyn (Nan-Nan) Boring Davis, and son, Randall (Randy) McKinney.

Left to mourn her passing are son, Mark (Julie) McKinney: brother C. Reed (Karen) Davis, children's father and caregiver, George McKinney; grandchildren, Leah (Jeffrey and Liam) Morris, Jessica Jones, Jordan and Alex McKinney, and Booker and Bennett McKinney. In addition, scores of aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who she loved with all her heart as did they.

Family will receive friends Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to noon at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside service to follow at Concord Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite cancer charity or Faith Fellowship Church.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
