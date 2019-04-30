|
|
Lynn E. Freeman
Knoxville, TN
Lynn E. Freeman, age 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Lynn was a member of West End Church of Christ and a veteran of the U. S. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, W.E. and Nell Freeman. Lynn is survived by his wife of 68 years, Elsie Freeman; daughters, Lavonne Pierce (Bo) and Vickie Griffith (Tom); son, William Freeman (Lynn); grandchildren, Rebecca Furman (Rudy), Benjamin Griffith (Emily), and Sean Freeman; great grandchildren, John Thomas & Henry Griffith and Cruize & Pierce Furman.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019