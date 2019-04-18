|
Dr. Lynn French Blake
Knoxville, TN
Dr. Lynn French Blake, age 85, passed away on April 15, 2019, at Turkey Creek Medical Center.
Lynn was a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, began his residency training in Pathology at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, and finished his training while serving in the Air Force at Andrews Air Force Base. Lynn gradually made his way back to Knoxville, working as a pathologist in Roanoke and later Abingdon, Virginia, moving to Knoxville with his young family in 1968.
Lynn practiced at Baptist Hospital for 30 years, serving as the director of laboratory services for Baptist and several outlying hospitals in East Tennessee. Early after arriving in Knoxville, Lynn was the only pathologist at Baptist, but later recruited and headed up Knoxville Associated Pathologists, semi-retiring in 1998. Lynn then served as the medical director of Medic Regional Blood Center for another 11 years.
Lynn loved his work, was incredibly generous and loved to help others. He faithfully served God in his work, his private life and through Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church,
participating in short-term missions, numerous voluntary administrative roles and as a soft-spoken but highly valued resource.
Lynn was preceded in death by his mother Inez Blake, father John Blake, and his three older brothers Ivan, Rennie and Cleland. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Georgia Brisson Blake; children Michael (Mary) and Lesli (Kneeland) grandchildren Chris, Jared and Rebecca Blake, Blake and Cole Senn.
Lynn was devoted to his family, loved learning and travel,
visited every continent, and could deliver an on-the-spot
teaching session on almost any subject (if you asked, you got it!).
Lynn was a gentle and kind man and physician, who will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends at Middlebrook United Methodist Church 1PM Friday 4/19/19, with a service to celebrate Lynn's life to follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials/donations may be made to Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church (Missions/Outreach)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2019