Lynn R. Levy
Lynn R. Levy

Maryville - Lynn R. Levy, age 79 of Maryville passed away on October 5, 2020. He was born June 18, 1941. Lynn is preceded in death by parents Sherill and Maude McNabb Levy; brothers A.J., Tom, Charles, Paul; sisters Nancy Mayes and Vera "Tillie" Greenlee. Survived by sons Joe (Katherine) of Okeechobee, Florida and Jim of Knoxville; grandchildren Eli of College station, Texas, James of Sarasota, Florida, Taylor (Michael) Henry of Parish Florida; two great-grandchildren; brothers Jim (Sue) of Knoxville, Bud of Maryville; sisters Mary Jane Bernard and Elizabeth Mack of Daytona Beach, Florida. Lynn was a 1959 graduate of Rule High School. He was proud to serve his country in the US Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was wounded in the Vietnam War. There will be no services per his wishes. He will be cremated with his ashes scattered in the Smokey Mountains.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
