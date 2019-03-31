|
Lynn Reed
Grandview, TN
James Lynn Reed, age 62, of Grandview, passed away late Thursday night, March 28, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on August 27, 1956 in Crossville and greeted in heaven by his parents, James Robert and Joyce (Kincannon) Reed; his grandparents, White and Louise Reed, and Irvin and Minnie Kincannon; his very special aunt and uncle, Jess and Virginia Dean Grasham; along with his loving father in law, Lon Stamey.
Lynn was a lifelong resident of Grandview. He was a Spring City high school graduate, class of 1974, and retired as a procurement specialist from the Tennessee Valley Authority. Lynn was an avid Alabama fan, loved NASCAR and Kyle Busch and enjoyed listening to Bruce Springsteen. He coached softball for the Spring City Dixie Youth and travel softball for many years and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sarah (Stamey) Reed of Grandview and his daughters, Kaitlynn (Marshall) Lee of Knoxville and Taylor Reed of UT Knoxville.
Funeral services for Lynn will be held Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Circle R. Ranch, 2217 Burdett Rd. in Grandview with Rev. Charlie Campbell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Reed Family Cemetery.
Roll Tide!
The family is being cared for by the Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rhea Medical Healthcare Foundation, 9400 Rhea Co. Hwy. (423) 775-8580 and Reed Family Cemetery C/O Dorothy Reed, 813 Happy Top Rd., Grandview, TN 37337
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019