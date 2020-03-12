|
Lynn Sheeley, Jr.
Fort Myers, FL - Lynn Sheeley, Jr. age 98 passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at the Hospice at Shell Point in Fort Myers, FL. Lynn, Jr. was born on March 2, 1922 to Willie Melle Myers Sheeley and Lynn Sheeley, Sr. of Morristown, TN. He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mary Leslie Gentry Sheeley, and his sisters, Mary Sheeley Woods (Bill) and Sara Sheeley Carlisle (Tom). Lynn graduated from Morristown High School and attended Tusculum College before enlisting in World War II. Lynn proudly served his country in the 87th Infantry in Patton's 3rd Army. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and all through Belgium and Germany. After the war, Lynn returned to Morristown to join the family retail piano business being a Steinway dealer for over 50 years. In 1953, he moved his young family to Knoxville to open the Knoxville store of Lynn Sheeley Co. This store was a landmark at 2358 Magnolia Avenue with many remembering the grand piano in the front yard and the life-size dolls in the front windows always playing the pianos. Lynn also opened a piano store on Kingston Pike until he closed both stores in 1986. Shortly afterwards, Lynn and Mary Leslie began wintering in Fort Myers, FL where they eventually made their permanent home. Lynn was a member and served various offices of Morristown Jaycees, Knoxville Downtown Rotary Club, NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants serving as national president), the Black Angus Association and the Smoky Mountains Woodcarving Association. Lynn was very proud of forming many woodcarving clubs in and around Knoxville and later, in Fort Myers. Many clubs are still active. He enjoyed teaching woodcarving and was doing so just days before his death. He was a lifelong Methodist having been a member of First United Methodist Church of Morristown, Magnolia Avenue Methodist Church of Knoxville - having sung in the Chancel Choir for many years and Cypress Lake United Methodist Church of Fort Myers. Surviving are his daughters, Marilyn Sheeley Kavanaugh (Ben) of Huntsville, AL, Susan Sheeley Reno (Tom) of Columbia, SC, Catherine Sheeley Braden (Jim) of Knoxville and a son, Lynn Sheeley, III (Bonnie) of Knoxville along with 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lynn was a man of integrity, a keen business mind, a generous giving heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He will be so very missed! A family service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any memorials in Lynn's memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation (which supports our many Veterans), garysinisefoundation.org or P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, Fort Myers, FL.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020