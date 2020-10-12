Lynna Mae Ramsay
Lynna Mae Ramsay, age 86, of Knoxville TN passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother Stacy Brewer, her husband, Jack Ramsay, son, Randall Ramsay and granddaughter Blakely Cummins. She is survived by daughters Karen Lawson (Gary) of Goose Creek, SC and Kathy Cummins (Randy) of Louisville, KY, and her grandchildren Chase Cummins, Kerry Litten (Tres), Matthew Lawson (Hannah), Averi Winner (Brian), Cody Ramsay and several great-grandchildren. Lynn was a loving and devoted wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all. Family and friends will meet 1:30 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City to leave in procession for a 2:00 pm entombment service at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.mynattfh.com