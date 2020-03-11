|
Lynne Ellen Hicks
Tellico Village - Lynne Ellen Hicks, age 60 of the Tellico Village Community Loudon, Tennessee passed away March 8, 2020.
Lynne was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Loudon, TN. She was employed at Great Lakes Boat Tops in Vonore, TN. Previously she was employed by Rite-Aide in Loudon. Lynne was a graduate of Clinton High School in Clinton, TN.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, square dancing, gardening and boating, and she was an avid fan of classic movies.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ray Hicks, daughter, Natalie Nicole Hicks and sister Theresa Lee Fenstermaker.
Survivors include her parents, Larry and Laura Fenstermaker; sisters Michelle Agee (Lindell), Lisa Fenstermaker and Kim Davis (Vee) and brother Joel Fenstermaker (Tisha); aunt, Rosemary Pohlplatz; uncles, Jack Sharp (Linda), Richard Powell; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 5 - 7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City, TN 37771 with funeral services to follow at 7 p.m. with Dr. Charlie Barnard officiating.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 for graveside services and interment.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to - https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020