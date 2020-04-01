|
|
Lynne Kondziela
Loudon - Lynne Kondziela, age 76, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 26th, 2020.
Lynne was born May 1st, 1943, in Oak Park, IL to George and Irene (Holt) Slorahn. She was a 1961 graduate of West Chicago High School and received an Associates Degree from the College of DuPage. She was a long time employee of Master Builders, Inc.
On April 25th, 1998, Lynne and Bob were united and happily married for 22 years. With their blended families combined, they have 8 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, with who she adored and lovingly quilted blankets for.
Lynne is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) Kondziela. Sons, Scott (Debbie) Welch of Dyer, IN. Dan (Anne) Kondziela, Eads, TN. Daughters, Kimberly Welch-Gran, Elgin, IL. Deborah Kondziela, Farmington Hills, MI. Karen (Mark) Sandstedt, Manistee, MI. Robin (Chris) Bartels, Wauconda, IL. and Michele Bartfai, Lake Villa, IL. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 sister-in-laws, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Lynne is proceeded in death by her beloved parents; George and Irene Slorahn, brothers Bob Slorahn, Roger Slorahn, sister Betty (Connelly) Anderson and son, David Kondziela.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Tellico Village.
Memorial donations in Lynne's memory may be made to Iva's Place, Lenoir City, TN for battered women.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020