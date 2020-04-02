|
|
M. Carrol Tipton
Seymour - Marvin Carrol Tipton, age 72 of Seymour, Tennessee, went to his heavenly home on April 1, 2020. A faithful member of Grace Baptist Church of Seymour, he was a devoted husband, father, papa, brother and friend. Carrol was the owner and operator of Tipton Mower Service in South Knoxville for many years, as well as Tipton Mowing Service. He also used these skills to serve as the Lawn Maintenance Director for Sevier Heights Baptist Church in the past. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the US Army from 1967-1968. He also served as a Sunday School Teacher at Valley Grove Baptist Church in the past. Carrol will always be remembered for being a faithful servant of God who loved making people smile and letting them know they were loved by God.
Carrol was preceded in death by his son, Carrol Tipton, Jr. and parents, Ernest Carroll and Zora Ruth Tipton. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of nearly 44 years, Judy; son, Kevin of Knoxville; daughters, Samantha Arwood and husband David of Knoxville, Suzanne Martin and husband Tracy of Maryville; grandchildren, Braden, Kevin Jr., Jenson, Blake and Dalton; sister, Margie Smith, of Mason, Ohio; lifelong friend, Benny Howard; and other extended family and friends.
The family will have a Private Funeral Service due to the state health mandates on Saturday, April 4th at 1:00pm at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, which will be livestreamed on the Berry Highland South facebook page. A Private Interment at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery will be held on Monday, April 6th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family through Citizen's National Bank in his memory. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com, or you may call the Funeral Home at 865-573-7300 and we will gladly sign the guestbook for you.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020