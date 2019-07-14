|
M. JoAnn Cox
Knoxville - Mary Joan (JoAnn) Tucker Cox, age 86, of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, JoAnn loved genealogy research, spending time with her family, and teaching Sunday School. She was a longtime member of Central Baptist church of Fountain City. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rose Tucker, brothers, Thomas, James, Paul, Philmore, and sisters Peggy and Eloise and her husband of 58 years James W. Cox, Sr. She is survived by her children Katherine D. Cox Rogers and husband Tim, and James White Cox, Jr. and wife Beth Ann McGill Cox, grandchildren Courtney Lenae Cox and Kelly Ann Cox Collins (John), brother Marvin (Parkey) Tucker. Per JoAnn's request a private graveside service was held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, where her husband is interred. Donations may be made to Pat Summitt Foundation for Alzheimer Research www.patsummitt.org. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019