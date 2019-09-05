|
M. Lloyd Downen
Knoxville - M. Lloyd Downen, PhD of Knoxville, died September 2, 2019. He was born in Vincennes, Indiana. Long-time member and elder of Second Presbyterian Church, member and past president, Rotary Club of Knoxville. Agriculture faculty and administrator at the University of Tennessee for 42 years. He graduated from Purdue University in 1943; field artillery officer in WWII and served in the European Theater. After the war, he received his MS and PhD degrees from Purdue University. He spent the first 12 years of his professional career with the University of Tennessee Agriculture Experiment Station. The next 30 years, he was in the Agriculture Extension Service, serving as Dean his final 12 years. Along the way, he served on many state, regional, and national assignments. He was a member of the National Soybean Export Marketing Task Force to Europe, member of a team assessing the potential for agriculture production in the Republic of Sudan. He had served as a member of the Extension National Committee on Organization and Policy (ECOP), member of ECOP sub-committees on Agriculture; Marketing; 4H. Member, Board of Directors Journal of Extension; member Board of Trustees, National 4H Council. Chairman, Southern Extension Directors; Member, Seven-State 201 Steering Committee; Chairman, Tennessee Rural Development Committee; Chairman, Tennessee Council of Agriculture Deans; Member, USDA State Emergency Board; Member, Tennessee Food and Agriculture Council; and member, Board of Directors, Tennessee 4H Foundation. He was also a member of the Governor's Advisory Committee on Consumer Protection; and a former member of the Board of Directors, Tennessee Valley Fair.
He was the recipient of numerous honors and award, including 1990 MAN OF THE YEAR IN SERVICE TO TENNESSEE AGRICULTURE; Superior Service Award from Valley Test Demonstration Association; the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and award for Superior Service and the USDA Award for Distinguished Service. He was inducted into the National 4H Hall of Fame, Class
of 2015. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard L. Downen and Ruby W. Downen; sister, brother, two brothers-in-law, and two sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Nettie H. Downen, daughter, Donna L. Downen of Knoxville, daughter, Jenny D. Greene and husband Dr. Wallace Greene of Hershey, PA; grandson, Adam L. Greene and wife Dr. Ami Greene; and great grandson, Cayden of Hershey, PA; granddaughter, Martha G. Field and husband Dennis, great-granddaughter, Alivia, and great-grandson, Henry of Cherry Hill, NJ; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside Services will be private at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
A Memorial Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends in Fellowship Hall following the service. The family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 or to Tennessee 4H Foundation, 621 Morgan Circle, Knoxville, TN 37996.
online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019