Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Berry Highland South
Mabel Annette Buckner, age 79 of Knoxville, went to her Heavenly home on April 23, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Phebe Roberts Miller; 2 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by her son, Gary (Kim) Buckner; daughter, Melissa (Dan) Walker; granddaughters, Lekisha Donehew and Talia Buckner; great grandchildren, Skyler Donehew and Heaven Logan; 4 sisters; special friend, Rita Puckett. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27th, from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Sunday, April 28th, at 2:45 PM at Berry Highland South for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Pastor Walter Hill officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
