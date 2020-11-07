Mabel LaVerna BianchiMabel LaVerna Bianchi, born August 4, 1930 to Abner and Sallie Bianchi in Fairburn , GA.; departed this life at home Tuesday, November 3, 2020Graduate of Morristown High School and was the Valedictorian. She received a Bachelor of Science from Knoxville College, with a major in English and a minor in Physical Education. She received Master of Science in reading from Valparaiso University.She taught for 41 years; 4 years in the Chicago Public Schools and 37 years in the Gary Community School Corporation. She was the first African American English teacher at Emerson High School where she taught for 11 years and 26 years at Kennedy King Middle School.She joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Gamma Mu Chapter in 1952 at Knoxville College. As an educator she joined the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. Beta Mu Chapter in 1980. She was affiliated with the Gary Reading Council for many years.She was a member of Delaney United Methodist Church and merged with, Christ United Methodist Church.She was united in marriage Carl F. Crawford in 1959 and to this union their daughter, Bianca M. Crawford was born.Preceded in death by parents, Abner and Sallie; sister, Virginia (Arthur) Duff.She leaves to mourn her passing, beloved daughter, Bianca M. Crawford; other relatives, Clarence (Corliss) Tate and Betty Beal.The body may be viewed, 1:00- 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.Family will receive friends,12:30-1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Rev. Renee Kesler, Officiating.Interment Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY