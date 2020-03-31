Services
Knoxville - Mabel Lee (Atkins) Daniels - On Monday, March 30, 2020, Mabel Daniels, loving mother and sister and friend, passed away at the age of 76. Mabel loved to laugh and to make others laugh. She loved the Lord and was a long-time member of House Mountain Baptist Church. She was a hard worker who retired from Levi's. She loved people and was a role model to her children on how to be a friend and serve others. Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde & Myrtle Atkins; brothers, John Robert & Eugene & Billy & T.J. Atkins; sister, Bettie Mouser; and grandson, Brent Daniels. She is survived by her children, Kim (Ben) Young and James (Misty) Daniels; granddaughter, Melanie; brother, Carroll (DeAnna) Atkins; and special family friend, Nettie (Wayne) Lynch. The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Concord Adult Enrichment Services (CADES). Memorial donations may be made to CADES via Concord United Methodist Church, 11020 Roane Drive, Knoxville, TN 37934. A private service will be held at Union Cemetery with Rev. Mark Hammond officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
