Mabel Scott Monger
Lenoir City - Mabel Scott Monger, age 96, of Thomasville, NC, formerly of Lenoir City, passed away on October 29, 2020 at her daughter and son-in-law's home in North Carolina. Mabel was born on December 20, 1923 to Betty Hennessee Scott and Arcie Scott near Rocky River, TN. She was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ in Paducah, KY for many years before moving to Lenoir City, Tennessee where she was a member of the Lenoir City Church of Christ. Mabel enjoyed substitute teaching at Lenoir City High School for several years before relocating to Thomasville, NC to be with daughter. In 2004 she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Herschel Monger; son, John Larry Monger; three sisters: Willene Kell Lynn Hendrixson and Grace Bouldin and one brother, Everett Scott. She leaves behind her daughter, Terrie Monger Martin and son-in-law, Stephen Murray Martin; sister, Carolyn Boyd of Spencer, TN; four grandchildren, Kelly Martin Spruill of Simpsonville, SC; Stephen Ross Martin of Tiburon, CA; David Graham Monger of Melbourne, FL and Ginger Lee Monger of Melbourne, FL and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Click Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. Mr. Steve Riley will officiate. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
