Mable Lee Whetsell Chambers
Knoxville - Mable Lee Whetsell Chambers, age 76, passed away at her Knoxville home Wednesday October 14, 2:56pm. She was of the Christian faith. Proceeded in death by Husband William (Bucky) Chambers; parents Horace and Sophronia Whetsell; sister Naomi Beecher Breeden; twins Horace James and Helen Jean; brother in law, Houston Graham. Survivors, brothers and sisters in law Vonzel and Virgie Whetsell, George and Cindy Whetsell; sister and brother in law, Trula and Charles Fortner, Joyce Imogene Graham; a host of loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, Thursday October 22, 2020 5:30pm-7:30pm with a memorial service to follow. Rev. Vonzel Whetsell and Rev. Dwayne Fortner officiating. In lieu of flowers, all donations are to be sent to Amedisys Hospice, an Adventa Company, 1420 Dutch Valley Drive, Suite C, Knoxville TN 37918. Online condolences may me made at www.mynattfh.com