Mable Robinson Williams
Knoxville - Mable Robinson Williams, age 102, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at NHC Fort Sanders. She was a member of Mattie E. Coleman Memorial AME Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents Nellie and Geddie Robinson. She is survived by her nieces Elizabeth (Larry) Sawyer and Shirley Robinson; great nephews Marcus (Dionne) Sawyer and Larry, Jr (Iesha) Sawyer; great great nieces and nephews LaReasha, Indeah, Iyahna, Larry, III Sawyer, Collin Thompson and Kenneth Paul. Special friends Anne Tousek and Macy Browner. Friends may call at their convenience Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Family and friends will gather at 2:45 Monday, July 27 at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Minister Cassandra Weakley officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.