Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:45 AM
Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery
Mack H. Richards Obituary
Mack H. Richards

Knoxville - Mack Howard Richards, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away February 1, 2020. Mack was a member of New Fellowship Church and was retired from BFI. He is preceded in death by son Paul Richards; parents and siblings.

Mack is survived by wife Frances Richards; children Valerie Chadwell-Smith, Belinda Shoemaker (Charlie), Michael "Eagle" Richards and Eddie "Elvis" Richards; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:45am at Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service officiated by Rev. Gary Criswell. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020
