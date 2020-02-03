|
Mack H. Richards
Knoxville - Mack Howard Richards, age 86 of Knoxville, passed away February 1, 2020. Mack was a member of New Fellowship Church and was retired from BFI. He is preceded in death by son Paul Richards; parents and siblings.
Mack is survived by wife Frances Richards; children Valerie Chadwell-Smith, Belinda Shoemaker (Charlie), Michael "Eagle" Richards and Eddie "Elvis" Richards; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Doyle Wolfenbarger officiating. Family and friends will meet Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:45am at Ft. Sumter Community Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service officiated by Rev. Gary Criswell. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020