|
|
Mack (Don) Park
Dandridge - MACK (DON) PARK, age 84 of Dandridge, TN entered his heavenly home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 where he joined his parents, John and Elsie Park and sister, Orcene Hurley. Don attended Carson Newman College and was a veteran of the U.S. Army followed by 30 years of service with Alcoa Aluminum Co. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Wilma (Edmonds) Park; daughter, Donna (Alan) Carpenter all of Dandridge; grandsons, Jared (Chelsea) McCauley and Jamie (Jessica) McCauley all of Ohio; step-grandson, Marcus Carpenter of Maryland; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lucas, Ethan, Madison and Jordin. The family would like to Thank the staff of U.T. Hospice and their volunteers and caregiver, Penny Wilson for the care they have given. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Swannsylvania Baptist Church Food Pantry, 921 Swannsylvania Rd., Dandridge, TN 37725. Funeral services will be held, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 1:00pm at Swannsylvania Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Hensley officiating. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery, Newport, TN with military honors. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00pm at FARRAR FUNERAL HOME, DANDRIDGE, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 10, 2019