|
|
Madison Ashland Williams, III
Knoxville - Madison Ashland Williams, III, age 63, passed away in his sleep, Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Madison was a gentle and kind person. He was a huge sports fan who knew every UT starting lineup in football and basketball since 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents, Madison and Mary Ellen Williams. Madison graduated from Holston High School and attended UTK. Madison is survived by his sister, Becky Jenkins and husband, Rick; nieces, Blakely Roof and husband, Barry, Elliott Wells and husband, Billy; and nephew Tanner Jenkins and wife, Kelsey. Madison also leaves many friends. Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Volunteer Ministry Center, 511 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019