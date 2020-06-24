Madison Gordon Kincer
MADISON GORDON KINCER, age 90, of Rutledge, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Lottie Kincer Scott; father, Loring B. Scott; sister, Thelma Ruth Scott; first wife, Betty Lynn Kincer; daughter, Theresa Lynn Kincer; son; Mike Kincer; and two infant sons. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Taylor Kincer; sons, Randy Kincer, Greg Kincer (Tonia); daughters, Tania Kent (Rick), Becky Smith (Jimmy); twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Knob Creek Cemetery in Seymour with Rev. Bobby Myers officiating. Body will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home between 12 noon and 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Lying in State
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Homes
JUN
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Knob Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Homes
411 W Broadway Blvd
Jefferson City, TN 37760
(865) 475-3892
