Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Madison Michaela Shelton-Smith

Madison Michaela Shelton-Smith Obituary
Madison Michaela Shelton-Smith

Knoxville, TN

Madison Michaela "Little Bug" Shelton-Smith, age 22, passed away April 24, 2017. She was a graduate of Austin East High School. Little Bug had a passion for animals, especially her bird Harley and rabbit Tabitha. She loved the Supernatural series. Madison looked forward to attending the TVA&I Fair every year with her father. Preceded in death by Papaw Bobby and Mamaw Louise. Left to cherish her memory are mother Sheila Shelton; father Michael Smith; brother Josh Smith; aunts Ashley, Kathy and Debbie; uncles Randy and Ronnie; cousins Ashley, Curtis, William and Ashley; and Gran Audrey. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, www.young-williams.org. Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Sunday at New Gray Cemetery for 2PM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
