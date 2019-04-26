|
Madison Michaela Shelton-Smith
Knoxville, TN
Madison Michaela "Little Bug" Shelton-Smith, age 22, passed away April 24, 2017. She was a graduate of Austin East High School. Little Bug had a passion for animals, especially her bird Harley and rabbit Tabitha. She loved the Supernatural series. Madison looked forward to attending the TVA&I Fair every year with her father. Preceded in death by Papaw Bobby and Mamaw Louise. Left to cherish her memory are mother Sheila Shelton; father Michael Smith; brother Josh Smith; aunts Ashley, Kathy and Debbie; uncles Randy and Ronnie; cousins Ashley, Curtis, William and Ashley; and Gran Audrey. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Young-Williams Animal Center, www.young-williams.org. Family and friends will meet 1:45PM Sunday at New Gray Cemetery for 2PM graveside service. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
