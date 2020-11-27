1/1
Mae B. Hatcher
Knoxville - Mae B. Hatcher - age 90 of Knoxville left this earth for her everlasting home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was a member of Valley View Baptist Church, where she loved her church family and her Sunday school class, Morning Star Ladies. Preceded in death by parents, Roscoe and Lizzie Ogle Manis; husband, Tom Hatcher; great-granddaughter, Jordan; sons, Jeffery, and Tom Hatcher. Survived by her children, Shirley Allen, Steve Hatcher, Judy Goodner, and Sam Hatcher; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kim) Hatcher, Suzanne Hatcher, Samantha Hatcher, Jason Hatcher, Bruce Allen, Chad Hatcher, and Aidan Hatcher; great-grandchildren, Kadence, Shamya, Jazmine, Abby, Avery, and Alivia; Great-great grandchild, Jakaden. She also leaves behind many close family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Bridges Funeral Home from 11:00AM to 1:00PM with the service to follow with Pastor Jared Shumate officiating. After the service family and friends will go in procession to Greenwood Cemetery, 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 for the inurnment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
DEC
3
Service
Bridges Funeral Home
