Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:45 AM
Harrison Chilhowee Cemetery
Seymour, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrison Chilhowee Cemetery
Seymour, TN
View Map
Mae Joyce Turner Obituary
Mae Joyce Turner

Knoxville - Barbara Ann Turner age 83, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Monday June 3, 2019 at her home holding both her daughters hands. She was a member of Halls Baptist Church. She also was a member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband Neagil J. Turner. She is survived by her daughters Cherie Ann Reese (Chuck) and Mary Ellen Goss (Trent), grandchildren: Karah Reese, Breanna Reese, and Mason Whitfield; siblings: Charles Nelson, Wanda Paysinger, Kenny Nelson and Joan Davis; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday June 6, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet on Friday June 7, 2019 at Harrison Chilhowee Cemetery (Seymour) at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am graveside service officiated by Rev. Gene Nelson and eulogy by Megan Doud. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 5 to June 6, 2019
