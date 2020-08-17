Or Copy this URL to Share

Mae Lonetta (Barlow) Woodby



Kodak - Mae Lonetta (Barlow) Woodby, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Preceded in death by Parents, Felix and Vina Barlow; Brothers, Lonnie (Dot) Barlow, Jimmy (Ruth) Barlow, Ray Barlow; Sister, Arlene (Charlie) Schubert; Daughter & Son Janet and Curtis (Buster) Woodby. Survivors: Daughter, Vicki Kirby; Son, Randy Woodby; Granddaughters, Kandace (Michael) Crisp, Kerry Kirby, Heather Woodby Forrester and Abigail Weaver; Great-grandchildren, Melanie and Mikey Crisp, Deondre Badgett, Xavier Winton, Shaiylon Forrester; Sisters, Jean Blakely and Louise Russel; Sister-in-law, JoAnn Barlow; several Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Pollard Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by McCarty Funeral Directors, Sevierville, 774-2950.









