Mae Lonetta (Barlow) Woodby
Mae Lonetta (Barlow) Woodby

Kodak - Mae Lonetta (Barlow) Woodby, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Preceded in death by Parents, Felix and Vina Barlow; Brothers, Lonnie (Dot) Barlow, Jimmy (Ruth) Barlow, Ray Barlow; Sister, Arlene (Charlie) Schubert; Daughter & Son Janet and Curtis (Buster) Woodby. Survivors: Daughter, Vicki Kirby; Son, Randy Woodby; Granddaughters, Kandace (Michael) Crisp, Kerry Kirby, Heather Woodby Forrester and Abigail Weaver; Great-grandchildren, Melanie and Mikey Crisp, Deondre Badgett, Xavier Winton, Shaiylon Forrester; Sisters, Jean Blakely and Louise Russel; Sister-in-law, JoAnn Barlow; several Nieces and Nephews. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Pollard Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by McCarty Funeral Directors, Sevierville, 774-2950.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Mae. We will miss you. You're whole again, praising the Lamb of God with loved ones who have gone before you.
Katie & Joe Russell
Family
