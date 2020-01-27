|
|
Mae Lou Goins
Louisville - Mae Lou Goins, age 78 of Louisville, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of January 25, 2020 with her daughter and sister by her side. She is home with her Lord and Savior and is reunited with her love, Marvin, and loved ones who had gone on before. Preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Marvin Goins; father, Stanley Henry; mother, Grace Brown Henry; sister, Sue Gates. Survived by daughter, Angela Goins (Kim); sisters, Freda Ivey (Eddie), Honey Neher (Joe), LaVern Ogle; brothers, David Henry (Debra), Larry Henry (Brenda), Jerry Henry, Bud Henry, John Henry; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind members of the Goins family and her fur-baby friend, Sugie Ivey. Also work friends from the University of Tennessee, neighbors and friends and church family at Immanuel Methodist Church. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice and nurse, Cindy Roberts. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Larry Goins officiating. Family and friends will gather for interment at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020